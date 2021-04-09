Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading 46.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 50.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $9,194.94 and approximately $5.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00306505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.24 or 0.00764426 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,970.72 or 1.01246502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.05 or 0.00753802 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

