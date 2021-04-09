Goldcorp (TSE:G) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.55

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 82479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 19.95 and a quick ratio of 19.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.68.

About Goldcorp (TSE:G)

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

