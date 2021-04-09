Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $148,658.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

