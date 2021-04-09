Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 4%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)’s stock price fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 611,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,474,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.95 to $0.92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

