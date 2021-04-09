GoldFund (GFUN) Market Capitalization Hits $369,632.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. GoldFund has a market cap of $369,632.00 and $79.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 103.2% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005964 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016586 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.