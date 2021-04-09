GoldFund Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 120.1% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $373,981.69 and approximately $58.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005879 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

