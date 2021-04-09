Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) & Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Financial Review

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.8% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Goldman Sachs BDC and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus target price of $15.92, suggesting a potential downside of 22.43%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 14.16 $36.15 million $1.98 10.36 Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 9.56% 11.79% 4.83% Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and Virginia income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P National Municipal Bond Index and the S&P Virginia Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

