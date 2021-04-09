Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.47

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.