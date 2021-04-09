Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,283,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 604,965 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

AAAU stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.

