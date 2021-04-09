GoldMining’s (GLDG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. It explores for gold, copper, and uranium properties. The company's principal exploration properties include the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,000 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 9,704 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

