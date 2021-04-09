Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.43

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 13098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

