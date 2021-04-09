GoNetwork (GOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 137.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 74.6% higher against the dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $1.06 million and $54,403.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,408.63 or 0.99887872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00105234 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001155 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005487 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

