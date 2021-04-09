Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $5.18. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 260,787 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156. 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.