GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Position Increased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,324 shares during the quarter. GoodRx accounts for 1.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,897,962 shares of company stock worth $69,101,192.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.79. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

