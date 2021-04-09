Goose Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.81 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.13 million and $9.81 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $26.34 or 0.00044493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00054882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00621945 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,449,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,371,843 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

