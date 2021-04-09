GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Up 4.4%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.12. 29,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,059,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. UBS Group upped their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

