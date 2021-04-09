Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $2.10 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00085189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.00623159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040201 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

