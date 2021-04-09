Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.46

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.90. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 4,167 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.
Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.
Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVB)
Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.