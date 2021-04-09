Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.46

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.90. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 4,167 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

