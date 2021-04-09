Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $121,178,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $23,803,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Graco by 448.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.