Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.01 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $290.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

