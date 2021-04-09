GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0187

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 39% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $102,554.20 and approximately $56.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.79 or 0.00306817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.20 or 0.00762303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,775.00 or 1.00864896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.25 or 0.00753807 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,498,655 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

