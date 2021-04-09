GravityCoin (GXX) Price Up 9.1% This Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $93,457.89 and approximately $1,410.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00287265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.00769501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,636.55 or 0.99949938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.22 or 0.00716298 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,496,054 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

