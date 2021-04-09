Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.18

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.18 and traded as high as C$44.06. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.03, with a volume of 108,856 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

