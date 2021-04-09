Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $650.45

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.45 ($8.50) and traded as high as GBX 699.50 ($9.14). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 401,158 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 683.08 ($8.92).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 682.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 650.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -11.77.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

