Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.60 Million

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce $619.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $640.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $632.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

GPRE stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

