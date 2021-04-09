Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Bloom Burton in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

