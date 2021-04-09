Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Grid+ has a market cap of $12.04 million and $260,253.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grid+ has traded up 68.7% against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00087764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00620767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032674 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

