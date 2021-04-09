GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.88

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 171425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSX shares. Barclays upped their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 655,012 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

