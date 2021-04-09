Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells $9,567,832.56 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,718,441.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $9,248,617.86.

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $16,607,166.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00.

GH stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. The stock had a trading volume of 685,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $86,633,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $60,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after buying an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

