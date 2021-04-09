Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 12,480 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

