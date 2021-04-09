Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,356 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Adient by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

