Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HMS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,446,000 after buying an additional 392,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HMS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after buying an additional 144,381 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,940,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,468,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of HMS by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of HMSY opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

