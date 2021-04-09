Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 11,250 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 309.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Simulations Plus worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at $349,714,178.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.