Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 31,928 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 248.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 279.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

