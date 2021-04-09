Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 12.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nielsen by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 695,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 65.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Nielsen by 277.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

