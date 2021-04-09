Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $68.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.