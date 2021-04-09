Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $12,971,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $381.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $401.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

