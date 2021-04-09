Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $3,374,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 43,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3,251.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 170,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 32,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

