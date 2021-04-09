Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 250.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

