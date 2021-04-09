Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,108 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of SLR Investment worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLRC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLR Investment stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $799.14 million, a P/E ratio of -157.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

