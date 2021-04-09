Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,916,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,809,000 after purchasing an additional 844,676 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,711,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 795,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,249,000 after purchasing an additional 288,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,594,000 after purchasing an additional 164,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $81.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

