Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of KYN opened at $7.22 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

