Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 2,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,016 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

FTCH opened at $51.75 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

