Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,839 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after buying an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after buying an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after buying an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

