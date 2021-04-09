Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.38.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $372.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.98. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.13 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

