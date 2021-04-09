Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,667 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.79% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000.

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $15.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

