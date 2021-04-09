Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 954.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,120 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Glu Mobile worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Glu Mobile by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 124,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 198,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 955,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 325,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLUU. Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.