Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

