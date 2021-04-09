Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,337 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Shares of CLF opened at $18.09 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.