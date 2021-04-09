Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

